McCollum racked up 29 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 overtime loss to Atlanta.

McCollum put up his highest scoring total of the 2022-23 season, narrowly beating his best mark set Oct. 23 against Utah (28 points). The guard also managed to notch his third double-double of the year, the first time he's double-doubled with a combination of points and rebounds.