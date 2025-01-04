McCollum produced 50 points (18-27 FG, 10-16 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 132-120 victory over the Wizards.

The veteran guard tied his career scoring high as he became the eighth player in the 2024-25 campaign to drop 50-plus points in a game. McCollum's 10 made threes also tied Damian Lillard and Tyler Herro for the high-water mark in the NBA this season. McCollum has scored in double digits in 18 straight games since returning from an adductor strain in late November, averaging 23.6 poi9nts, 4.1 assists, 3.9 boards and 3.1 threes over that stretch.