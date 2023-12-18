McCollum supplied 29 points (10-15 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 146-110 win over San Antonio.

The Pelicans ran the Spurs out of the hardwood with an impressive performance on offense, and McCollum stood out after missing just one of his seven attempts from three-point range. Even though Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson usually lead New Orleans in scoring, McCollum has proven he can make an impact if needed as well. He has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his last four outings.