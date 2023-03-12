McCollum concluded Saturday's 110-96 loss to the Thunder with 26 points (8-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds in 39 minutes.

With Brandon Ingram (foot) sitting out the front end of the back-to-back set, McCollum shouldered most of the offensive load for the Pelicans, finishing the night with a team-high 30.9 percent usage rate. Despite drawing increased defensive focus, McCollum came through with a strong showing from both three-point range and the free-throw line. McCollum has bounced back from the charity stripe in a big way after converting at a career-worst 68.2 percent clip in 2021-22. He's now maintaining an 80.1 percent rate for the 2022-23 season, with that percentage right in line with his career-long rate (80.9 percent).