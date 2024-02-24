McCollum won't return to Friday's game against Miami due to a left ankle injury. He finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes.

McCollum tweaked his ankle in the first half of the contest and initially attempted to play through the injury. He then headed to the locker room with the Pelicans listing him as questionable to return, only for McCollum to be ruled out for the rest of the night a few minutes later. The severity of the injury is unknown, and McCollum could be sent in for further tests before the Pelicans determine his status for Sunday's game against Chicago. Jose Alvarado started the second half in McCollum's place.