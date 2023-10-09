McCollum is expected to play under 20 minutes during Tuesday's preseason opener against the Magic, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Willie Green said all of the Pelicans' starters are expected to suit up and play under 20 minutes, so it should be a good opportunity for the first unit to develop some chemistry before the regular season. McCollum, who's reportedly in "tremendous shape" after dealing with multiple injuries last year, averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds across 75 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign. However, he may see less usage this season if Zion Williamson can stay on the floor.