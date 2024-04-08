McCollum chipped in 31 points (12-22 FG, 7-12 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 victory over Phoenix.

McCollum reached the 31-point mark for a third consecutive game, and the veteran guard looks extremely comfortable in a more prominent offensive role with Brandon Ingram (knee) still sidelined. McCollum will aim to keep the momentum going as the Pelicans fight for their seeding in the Western Conference, continuing with a trip to Portland on Tuesday.