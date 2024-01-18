McCollum ended with 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 132-112 victory over the Hornets.

McCollum has scored at least 20 points in four of his eight appearances in January, and the veteran scorer continues to produce on offense even though he's been limited to a somewhat secondary role while sharing the scoring load with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. McCollum is averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 0.8 blocks per game in January.