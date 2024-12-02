McCollum amassed 13 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 118-85 loss to New York.

McCollum more or less went down with the ship in Sunday's blowout loss to New York, seeing his minutes held to a season-low 25 after he did not play in the fourth quarter, but he did manage to come away from the rout without a turnover. The 33-year-old star guard has offered a stabilizing presence in an injury-plagued Pelicans lineup when healthy this season, averaging 20.0 points, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor over eight contests. His efficiency may be up and down while New Orleans is without Brandon Ingram (calf) and Zion Williamson (hamstring), but the added usage in the stars' absences should help McCollum remain very productive in the scoring department.