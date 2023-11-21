Coach Willie Green said McCollum (chest) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The extent of the Pelicans' practice remains unclear, but this is obviously a great sign for McCollum, who's been sidelined since the beginning of November with a small pneumothorax in his right lung. On Monday, Green said McCollum remains without a clear return timetable and wasn't cleared for basketball activities yet, so despite the positive update, the shooting guard will likely remain out for a few more games as he ramps up his conditioning. Following Wednesday's matchup against the Kings, New Orleans begins a three-game road trip, but it's unclear if McCollum will travel with the team or stay behind to finish his rehab.