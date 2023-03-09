McCollum provided 32 points (12-22 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 victory over the Mavericks.

McCollum was already having a solid game overall but really took off in the fourth quarter, knocking down six of nine shot attempts, including all four attempts from beyond the arc, for a total of 16 points to close out the Mavericks. The shooting guard finished with a game-high 32 points on the night and also knocked down a game-high six three pointers off only eight attempts while adding five boards and five assists. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in three of four games to start the month, shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three over that stretch.