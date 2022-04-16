McCollum produced 19 points (9-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 42 minutes during Friday's 105-101 win over the Clippers.

McCollum struggled to be efficient for the majority of the game, but he was able to put his struggles aside in the fourth quarter and registered seven points and two assists during the final period to lead New Orleans back from a 13-point deficit. While his overall numbers weren't as prolific as the first play-in game, his timely scoring was key in New Orleans advancing to their first playoffs since the 2017-18 season. The Pelicans will have to lean heavily on McCollum if they have any chance of pulling off a first-round upset of the Suns.