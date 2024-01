McCollum will be back in the lineup for Monday's game against Dallas, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy and Brandon Ingram are also back for the Pelicans after they were given the night off Saturday against Dallas. Over McCollum's last six outings, he holds averages of 18.0 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 three-pointers.