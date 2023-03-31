McCollum amassed 23 points (8-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three assists across 38 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 win over the Nuggets.

McCollum made at least six three-pointers for the seventh time this season en route to his ninth March appearance with at least 20 points. However, the point guard failed to make significant contributions in other categories, limiting his overall value. With Brandon Ingram handling more playmaking duties recently, McCollum may be relegated to a score-first guard over the final weeks of the regular season.