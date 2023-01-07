McCollum totaled 28 points (10-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Nets.

McCollum has been tasked with a more significant responsibility on offense with both Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) sidelined, and the veteran has responded. He's now scored at least 25 points in each of his three appearances in 2023 and should remain one of New Orleans's go-to players on offense for at least the upcoming two or three weeks. He's averaging 26.1 points per game over his last 10 appearances.