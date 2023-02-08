McCollum totaled 21 points (8-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 victory over the Hawks.

The veteran guard continues to provide consistent offense for the Pelicans. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 12 games, averaging 21.6 points, 5.8 assists, 3.2 boards and 2.6 threes over that stretch, and he hasn't failed to deliver double-digit points since early December, and his first few games back from a bout of COVID-19.