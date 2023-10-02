Coach Willie Green said Monday that McCollum (thumb) is in "tremendous shape" ahead of training camp, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

McCollum underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb in late April and also dealt with a torn labrum in his right shoulder late last year but didn't require a procedure to address the latter issue. Despite his injuries from last year, Green said that McCollum has stood out during offseason activities ahead of his age-32 season. Over 75 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign, McCollum averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game.