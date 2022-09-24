McCollum has signed a two-year extension with the Pelicans on top of his current contract that will keep him in New Orleans for the next four seasons, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

McCollum's deal does not include an option for him or the team. After spending the first eight-and-a-half seasons of his career in Portland, he was dealt to New Orleans last year and carved out a nice role for himself. The 31-year-old averaged a career-high 24.3 points following the trade to go along with 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.7 triples across 33.8 minutes in 26 games. With 2019 No. 1 pick Zion Williamson expected to return this year, the veteran McCollum will presumably not be relied upon as much in the scoring department.