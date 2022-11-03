McCollum closed with 22 points (10-27 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 overtime loss to the Lakers.

McCollum did a little bit of everything in the OT loss, though his scoring came with poor efficiency from the field. The star guard finished with a season-best nine boards and two blocks, and he's collected at least one steal in each of his seven games so far this season. McCollum's season per-game averages of 20.7 points, 7.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 triples and 1.3 steals are pretty strong, but he's yet to find his stroke on a consistent basis, as he's shooting just 41.3 percent from the field so far.