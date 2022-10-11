McCollum (ankle) is considered a question mark for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

McCollum participated fully in practice Tuesday and mixed messages from team beat reporters suggested anything from the starting point guard slated to join the team in action Wednesday to him being available before the preseason concludes. Either way, it sounds like he should be back in action either Wednesday or Friday and isn't in danger of missing regular-season action.