McCollum totaled 34 points (12-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 132-112 victory over the Wizards.

It was another impressive game for McCollum who led both teams in scoring on Monday night. He continued his three-point hot streak, hitting at least four shots from beyond the arc for the fourth game in a row and the fifth time in six games. The 31-year-old is averaging 29.0 points on 50 percent shooting in the month of January, hitting 10.3 shots per game including 4.5 from deep.