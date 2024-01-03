McCollum tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists over 25 minutes in Tuesday's 112-85 win over the Nets.

The Pelicans opted to sit McCollum and the rest of the starters holding a 27-point lead in the fourth quarter. McCollum was one of seven New Orleans players to finish in double figures and his four three-point makes was the most on the team. He's averaging 19.9 points while making 3.5 three-pointers per game in his 12th NBA season.