McCollum chipped in 29 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 victory over the Thunder.

22 of McCollum's points came in the second half -- including 13 in the fourth quarter -- as the Pelicans fought their way back from a 19-point deficit by the end of the first frame. He got more opportunities in Wednesday's game with Brandon Ingram (knee) missing his second straight game, and the former should see more playing time and shots for as long as the latter remains out.