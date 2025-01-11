McCollum chipped in a game-high 38 points (13-24 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-11 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 123-115 win over the 76ers.

With the short-handed Pelicans in dire need of a lift, McCollum powered the team to victory with a game-high 38 points and six threes Friday. The star guard has thrived lately as New Orleans' top scoring option, as he's averaged 28.5 points, 3.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 4.8 threes while shooting 48.1 percent from beyond the arc over his last eight games. McCollum should continue handling additional playmaking duties while Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Trey Murphy (ankle) remain sidelined, but he'll face a tough test Sunday against the defending-champion Celtics.