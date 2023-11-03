McCollum supplied 33 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Thursday's 125-116 victory over Detroit.

Even without Zion Williamson (rest) and Brandon Ingram (knee) available on the second night of a back-to-back, McCollum was able to lead the Pelicans to their fourth win in five games to begin the season. The veteran guard has had an impressive start to the campaign, delivering at least five assists and two made three-pointers in every contest while scoring 24 or more in three of the five. While Ingram lacks a clear timeline for his return, Williamson should be back on the court Saturday against the Hawks to help take some of the load off McCollum's shoulders.