McCollum supplied 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-120 loss to the Mavericks.

McCollum returned after missing the previous game due to rest, leading all Pelicans in threes made while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds and ending as one of two players with 20 or more points in a loss. McCollum has recorded at least 20 points and five rebounds in four games this season, connecting on three or more threes in 19 contests.