McCollum logged 32 points (12-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 113-103 victory over San Antonio.

McCollum set the tone for New Orleans early, scoring 27 first-half points to carry the team to a double-digit halftime lead. Though he faded somewhat in the second half, the star guard finished with a team-leading 32 points on a 12-for-23 shooting line. McCollum also led the Pelicans with seven assists and a plus-16 mark during his time on the court. He'll try to carry New Orleans into an improbable spot in the playoffs in the team's matchup versus the Clippers on Friday.