McCollum logged 32 points (12-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 113-103 victory over San Antonio.
McCollum set the tone for New Orleans early, scoring 27 first-half points to carry the team to a double-digit halftime lead. Though he faded somewhat in the second half, the star guard finished with a team-leading 32 points on a 12-for-23 shooting line. McCollum also led the Pelicans with seven assists and a plus-16 mark during his time on the court. He'll try to carry New Orleans into an improbable spot in the playoffs in the team's matchup versus the Clippers on Friday.
More News
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Not listed on injury report•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Tough night in loss•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Leads way in rout of former club•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Pours in 23 points in wun•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Leads Pelicans with 25 points•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Available for Sunday's game•