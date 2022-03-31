McCollum had 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

The Pelicans brought McCollum into the fold in early February to provide offensive punch, and he did just that with a team-leading 25 points in the crucial win Wednesday. The star guard struggled from the charity stripe, but he helped fantasy managers who roster him with a 9-for-16 performance from the field. McCollum finishes March with per-game averages of 24.8 points, 6.8 dimes, 4.2 boards and 2.5 three-pointers over the course of the month.