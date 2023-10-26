McCollum had 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Grizzlies.

McCollum had six of the Pelicans' 14 three-point makes on the evening, and his 11 attempts from deep were the most on the team. His 37 minutes were second to Herbert Jones, which was necessary with Jose Alvarado (ankle) out for at least two more weeks. McCollum will look to continue his hot shooting Saturday when the Pelicans play in their home debut against the Knicks.