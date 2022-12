McCollum racked up 29 points (13-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 45 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 overtime win over the Suns.

McCollum finished one point shy of surpassing the 30-point mark, leading the team in shots made from three while finishing three assists shy of a double-double. McCollum posted his highest scoring total since scoring 23 points Nov. 16 against Chicago.