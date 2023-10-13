McCollum had 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two blocks across 23 minutes in Thursday's 120-87 preseason loss to the Rockets.
Despite the fact Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are expected to be the go-to players on offense for the Pelicans, McCollum should also have a decent role as a scoring threat in the backcourt. He averaged 20.9 points per game last season, though that was with Zion Williamson missing most of the campaign with a nagging hamstring injury.
