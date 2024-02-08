McCollum supplied 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Clippers.

McCollum and the Pelicans were able to subdue the red-hot Clippers thanks to an impressive fourth-quarter press, with the elite guard scoring 13 of his 25 points in the final stanza. Regressed totals from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George certainly helped the Pelicans' fortunes, but the team's key playmakers prove to be a challenge for almost every team they face. McCollum's numbers have been slightly down since the beginning of the year, but he's still managed 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 17 games.