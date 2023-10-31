McCollum totaled 19 points (7-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 130-102 loss to the Warriors.

McCollum led all Pelicans players in scoring and assists while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total in Monday's blowout loss to the Warriors. McCollum has gotten off to a hot start for New Orleans in three appearances, tallying 18.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 33.3 minutes per contest. McCollum has posted at least 19 points, five assists and four rebounds in two of his three outings this season.