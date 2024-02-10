McCollum provided 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 139-122 loss to the Lakers.

McCollum attempted his usual shot volume and while he got half of his shots to fall, the Pelicans had to dig themselves out of a huge hole and needed more production to close the gap with the Lakers. Despite the loss, the Pelicans are still solidly in the playoff hunt and have one of the most consistent rosters in the conference. McCollum's leadership at point guard is a critical piece of the puzzle.