McCollum provided 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

McCollum managed to bounce back following a horrendous 0-for-8 night from three Tuesday against the Nuggets, as he scored 15 of his 25 points from deep in Wednesday's loss. He also offered up unexpected production on the defensive end by swatting away two shots. McCollum is now averaging 25.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists through 12 January appearances.