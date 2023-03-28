McCollum finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound across 25 minutes in Monday's 124-90 win over Portland.

McCollum is averaging just 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game on the season, so fantasy managers should always take it as a bonus whenever he produces in the defensive categories like he did Monday. His scoring output likely left managers wanting more, however, and that's become a familiar refrain of late. McCollum has been held under 20 points in four of the Pelicans' last seven contests and is shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 70.6 percent from the free-throw line during that stretch.