McCollum notched seven points (3-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 victory over the Bulls.

McCollum had one of his best performances of the season Saturday against Atlanta, racking up 29 points and 10 rebounds in 41 minutes. However, he's been much less effective over two appearances since then, during which he's shot just 25 percent from the floor. The 31-year-old scored at least 20 points in seven of his first nine appearances, so he should heat back up soon.