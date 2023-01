McCollum logged 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-98 loss to Miami.

McCollum scored right around his season average of 21.3 points per contest (through 40 games), and he continued to find success from beyond the arc. He's knocked down three or more triples in seven of his last eight contests and is hitting at a rate of 47.2 percent over this hot stretch.