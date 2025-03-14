McCollum closed Thursday's 113-93 loss to Orlando with nine points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes.

McCollum couldn't generate much offense in this lopsided loss, while Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins provided a spark off the bench with a combined 23 points. McCollum has been in a slump lately, as he's sitting outside the top-150 in nine-category formats over his last five games with 14.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes.