McCollum isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's matchup against Washington.

McCollum was sidelined for rest purposes during Saturday's loss to Dallas, but it appears the point guard will return to action Monday. Before his absence, McCollum had scored 20-plus points in 10 of his past 14 contests, posting 25.6 points, 6.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 36.5 minutes during that stretch.