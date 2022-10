McCollum (finger) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.

McCollum was questionable ahead of Friday's matchup but trended in the right direction prior to the start of the game. Both McCollum and Jose Alvarado (back) will be available for the Pelicans, while Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee) are unavailable. McCollum has posted double-doubles in his last two appearances, averaging 21.0 points and 11.5 assists in 38.5 minutes per game over that stretch.