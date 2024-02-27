McCollum (ankle) will not play Tuesday versus New York, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
McCollum will miss his second consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson (foot) will likely split the majority of playmaking duties, while Matt Ryan and Jordan Hawkins should see upticks in minutes in the backcourt.
