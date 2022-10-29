Pelicans head coach Willie Green said McCollum (finger) will more than likely be available for Friday's matchup against the Suns, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Barring a setback during warmups, it sounds like McCollum and Jose Alvarado (back) will be available for Friday's matchup. However, Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee) remain true game-time decisions. Across his first four appearances of the campaign, McCollum has averaged 21.0 points, 7.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34.8 minutes per game.