McCollum (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Dallas, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

The Pelicans will be depleted Saturday since McCollum will join Zion Williamson (rest), Brandon Ingram (Achilles) and Trey Murphy (knee) on the sidelines. McCollum will hope to recover for the team's next game at Dallas on Monday. Jose Alvarado and Dyson Daniels are candidates to receive extended minutes in McCollum's absence.