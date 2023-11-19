McCollum (chest) remains out for Monday's game against the Kings.
McCollum (chest) remains without a clear timetable to return due to a collapsed right lung, and he won't be available for Monday's game. Jordan Hawkins and Dyson Daniels will likely continue to see extended minutes in McCollum's absence, especially if Jose Alvarado (ankle) remains sidelined.
