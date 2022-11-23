McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness.
The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
