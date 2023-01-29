McCollum has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bucks due to a right thumb sprain, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

It's unclear exactly when McCollum suffered the thumb injury, but per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com, the point guard had a wrap on his hand during Saturday's loss to Washington. He finished that contest with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, so it doesn't appear like the issue is a major concern, though further clarification on the point guard's status moving forward will likely surface soon. Brandon Ingram (toe) is also out for the second half of the Pelicans' current back-to-back set, so Jose Alvarado, Devonte' Graham and Kira Lewis are all candidates for increased roles.