McCollum posted 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-110 win over Chicago.

McCollum had a solid night shooting the basketball and also continued to find his teammates for buckets. He's registered seven or more assists in five of his last six matchups despite experiencing inconsistent scoring production over that stretch.