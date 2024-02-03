McCollum finished Friday's 114-113 victory over San Antonio with 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes. He had two turnovers.

McCollum's three-point funk continues, as he's now connecting on just a 30.3 percent of 6.6 threes per game across his last five contests. Nonetheless, he joined Zion Williamson (33 points), Brandon Ingram (19 points) and Jonas Valanciunas (18 points) to account for the majority of New Orleans' points, doing just enough to escape with a victory on the road.