McCollum (lung) announced on his podcast, "The CJ McCollum Show," that he intends to play Wednesday against the 76ers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Pelicans officially list McCollum as questionable for Wednesday's game, but based on his own comments, the 32-year-old is likely closer to "probable" as the 8 p.m. ET tipoff approaches. McCollum is scheduled to take part in the Pelicans' morning shootaround, and if all goes well, the team could confirm shortly thereafter that he's been cleared to return from a 12-game absence due to a cracked rib and collapsed right lung. McCollum will most likely reclaim his role as the Pelicans' starting point guard if he's cleared to play Wednesday, though he could be on a soft minutes restriction.